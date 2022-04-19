Sumneytown Pike to Close at U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Beginning May 2 for Roadway Construction in Lower Gwynedd Township

King of Prussia, PA – Sumneytown Pike will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Swedesford Road beginning Monday, May 2, for construction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Thursday, May 26.

During the closure, Sumneytown Pike Road motorists will be directed to use U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike), Route 63 (Welsh Road) and North Wales Road/Walnut Street. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this U.S. 202 project (Section 65S), PennDOT will perform the following roadway and bridge improvements:

Reconstruct and widen U.S. 202 from two lanes to five lanes with a center turn lane from Morris Road to Grasshopper Lane and from Schoolhouse Lane to Swedesford Road;

Widen U.S. 202 from two lanes to four lanes with a mountable median curb from the Wissahickon Creek crossing to south of Schoolhouse Lane;

Install five-foot bicycle lanes in both directions in the five-lane sections;

Reconstruct the bridge over the Wissahickon Creek;

Construct two sound walls and three retaining walls;

Install new signals, signing and pavement markings;

Perform drainage improvements;

Integrate Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow;

Reconstruct a wetland channel adjacent to Wissahickon Creek; and

Reconstruct a stone wall adjacent to the Gwynedd Friends Meetinghouse property.

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the Section 65S project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the project is expected to finish in late 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #