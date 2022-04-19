The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Someone Will Love Me

A Silent Sacrifice of a Woman for The Betterment of Her Sister’s Marriage

“Knowledge that the sick ambition of one man could ruin lives of so many and make peopl around him miserable turned Robert into a silent unhappy teenager.”—” — Lilyana M. Srnoguy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lilyana M. Srnoguy will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Someone Will Love Me. It is an empowering romance tale about a normal woman named Patricia who was living in the shadow of her beautiful sister, cared for by loving parents in a peaceful and mostly living normally. A twist of her life appeared out of nowhere when three men started to court her: a cold businessman, a childish illustrator, and her brother-in-law.

Overburdened by her surroundings and making decisions that will save her sister’s marriage, Patricia making abrupt decisions agreed to marry a man who would never be able to give her any sort of normal relationship. But make her wish come true, that is to become a mother. Their family moved far away and lived in a new home. Then, the complicated history of her new husband’s extended family intertwined with lies, betrayal, selfishness, and greed hit too close to her own family’s past and unhappy lives. A different picture of her future was possible, but she didn’t dare hope for it.

Lilyana M. Srnoguy is a writer and advocate for environmental protection and global warming education. She published the book Someone Will Love Me, a beautiful story of a woman’s struggle to have a happy and warming life.

Someone Will Love Me

Written by: Lilyana M. Srnoguy

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.