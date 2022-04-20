Granite Comfort Expands Footprint to Georgia with Acquisition of Anytime Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
Granite Comfort, a leading residential HVAC and plumbing platform company has acquired Anytime Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. Anytime services metro Atlanta, GA.
The acquisition of Anytime expands Granite Comfort’s footprint to our fifth state--Georgia. We have been searching for the right partners in metro Atlanta that align with our Core Values at Granite.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granite Comfort, a leading residential HVAC and plumbing platform company, announced today that it has acquired Anytime Heating, Cooling & Plumbing (“Anytime”). Anytime is a residential air conditioning, heating, and plumbing company serving metro Atlanta, Georgia. Anytime will join Dallas-based Frymire Home Services and Strittmatter, Raleigh-based Air Experts, Philadelphia-based Signature HVACR, Chicago-based Green Air Care, and Carbondale, PA-based T.E. Spall & Son as the seventh member of the Granite Comfort organization. Granite Comfort’s partners continue to operate under their respective brands.
— Alex Black
Anytime is a professional heating, cooling, and plumbing company specializing in residential installation and maintenance of air conditioners, heaters, and all plumbing services. Founded in 2001 by Jason Bergstrom, Anytime has been locally owned and operated. Brandon Ledford joined the group in 2018 to launch the Plumbing division.
Granite Comfort, led by CEO Alex Black, invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC and plumbing businesses using a unique rental strategy called EASE Comfort®. EASE Comfort allows customers to lease energy-efficient HVAC systems or water heaters under long-term agreements, providing residential energy infrastructure-as-a-service at no upfront cost to the customer. Granite Comfort was founded in 2019 by industry veteran Alex Black (CEO) and Tiger Infrastructure Partners.
“The acquisition of Anytime expands Granite Comfort’s footprint into our fifth state,” said Alex Black. “With the accelerated growth of households in Georgia, we have been searching for the right partners in metro Atlanta. The Anytime team has grown over the past twenty-one years under the vision of Jason and his team. Their mission to provide high-quality installation, repair, while focusing on the customer, makes for a successful organization.”
Jason Bergstrom, President of Anytime, said: “Joining the Granite Comfort team will make available the EASE Comfort lease products and established best practices. We will offer our customers the most comprehensive HVAC and Plumbing replacement options while focusing on exceptional customer service.” Post-transaction, Jason Bergstrom will continue with Anytime Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.
Clew Partners originated the transaction and served as buy-side advisor to Granite Comfort.
About Granite Comfort
Granite Comfort, founded in 2019, is a residential HVAC and plumbing platform company that invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC companies in the United States. The Granite Comfort business model assists partner businesses by enabling them to add a lease offering, EASE Comfort®, to their existing portfolio of home comfort solutions, creating a unique and differentiated selling proposition that is proven to result in accelerated and more predictable business growth. For more information, visit www.granitecomfort.com
About Tiger Infrastructure Partners
Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure Partners targets investments in communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com
Alison Albrecht
Granite Comfort, LP
alison.albrecht@granitecomfort.com