Shed Antler Hunting and Many WHMAs Opening

Shed antler hunting and Jackson-Pinedale WHMAs open May 1 at 6:00 a.m.

Jackson -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds antler hunters there is a season in place which prohibits the gathering of horns or shed antlers from January 1 until May 1 at 6:00 a.m. on public lands across much of western and southern Wyoming. This regulation has been in effect since 2009 and includes all federal and state-owned lands. A map of the closure area is available online and the boundaries are detailed within the regulation.

In addition, many big game winter ranges in both Teton and Sublette counties have further restrictions to either human presence or motor vehicles during the winter months. However, the shed antler regulation does apply to all other federal or public lands not covered under such winter range closures.

Similarly, Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMAs) managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in the Jackson and Pinedale regions are closed to human presence December 1 – May 1 at 6:00 a.m. Soda Lake, located within the Soda Lake WHMA north of Pinedale, also opens to fishing on May 1 at 6:00 a.m., although motorized watercraft is prohibited throughout the month of May. For additional information on all Game & Fish WHMAs, please visit the Game and Fish website.

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulation, antler or horn “collection” is defined as: to search for, locate, stockpile, or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land or attempt to search for, locate, stockpile, or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land.

The purpose of the seasonal closure is to minimize harassment or disturbance of big game animals on their winter and spring ranges when animals are most vulnerable to stress and displacement to less productive habitats. Winter is particularly hard on big game animals in Wyoming, so it is especially important that they do not have to endure any unnecessary stress at this critical time of year.

In addition, any antlers or horns found in Wyoming that are still attached to the skull need to be tagged with an Interstate Game Tag by a Wyoming Game and Fish law enforcement officer. Individuals need to contact a game warden prior to removing the head from the field. There is an $8.00 fee for the tag.

Many animals are now beginning their annual migration toward their spring and summer ranges. Many animals will be crossing roadways, so motorists are asked to slow down and keep a close watch for animals, especially during dawn and dusk hours. Additionally, landowners are asked to open any gates they can to make it easier for animals to move across the landscape.

With the continued increase in popularity for shed antler hunting, Wyoming Game and Fish wardens continue to increase enforcement efforts to make sure everyone is adhering to the rules. Each winter, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department details additional game wardens from across the state to increase the enforcement presence on key winter ranges, both to deter the poaching of big game during early winter and enforce the antler hunting regulation after animals have shed their antlers.

Each winter, antler hunting citations are issued to individuals who violate shed antler regulations. “We have been seeing an increase in compliance with this regulation, which is encouraging and appreciated,” said Pinedale Wildlife Supervisor John Lund.

As with other wildlife-related laws and regulations, enforcement and public cooperation are key to effectiveness. Anyone witnessing a wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips are most helpful when they are reported promptly and include information such as the date, time, location and specific details about the suspected violation. Also important is a physical description of any suspected violator as well as a license plate number and description of any vehicles involved in the incident. Stop Poaching tips can also be reported online on the Game and Fish website. Tips may result in a reward and informants can choose to remain anonymous.

- WGFD -