StoreAutomator Names Jennifer Cox as Marketing Director

Jennifer Cox

Cox To Support Recent 300% Company Growth

NUTLEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreAutomator is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Jennifer Cox as Marketing Director. With a notable track record of successfully building marketing programs, in this role Cox will combine her passion for brand development and strategy to align StoreAutomator’s marketing initiatives and continued rapid growth.

Over the last decade, Cox has held multiple marketing leadership roles with ownership of strategies and execution, specializing in integrated marketing and innovative approaches to growth performance for startups. Based in Denver, CO, Cox will be working remotely as part of StoreAutomator’s flexible work culture.

“With 300% growth in the last year, we recognized the need to better communicate the value our solutions provide to both our customers and consumers. Jennifer’s impressive marketing background and e-commerce experience make her the ideal person to lead these initiatives,” said Gary G. Erkavun, CEO of StoreAutomator. “Jennifer will be a valuable addition to our exceptional team. We are excited to leverage her talents to help StoreAutomator continue expanding access to world-class solutions for commerce management.”

About StoreAutomator

Headquartered in Nutley, NJ, with resources around the world, StoreAutomator is a dynamic yet flexible commerce management platform to easily manage retail operations for brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors. StoreAutomator’s powerful software solutions allow companies to streamline, automate and manage products, listings, pricing and inventory across all sales channels, marketplaces and websites.