SMARTfit Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTfit Incorporated is pleased to announce that it has appointed Greg Blanchard, CEO of Dynamic Direct and managing partner of MDAmerica, to the board of directors effective April 1, 2022.

“We are excited to have Greg Blanchard join the SMARTfit Board of Directors to lead the Company’s fundraising committee,” said SMARTfit's CEO and Board Chair Cathi Lamberti. “Mr. Blanchard has been an investor in the company from its inception. He was a catalyst in the transition from R&D to the Company’s first growth spurt in 2016 by introducing the company to strategic partners, executives and investors. We are pleased to have Greg back on the team to help bring forward the next phase of SMARTfit’s growth, beginning with his introduction of Jason Polete, CEO of MDAmerica, who will join him on the strategic planning and fundraising committees.”

“I’m impressed by the incredible progress the company has made with its technology and product development since 2018 with the creation of medical rehabilitation solutions that so elegantly fill a vital gap in the market," Mr. Blanchard said. " We all know that data is everything in the medical field and SMARTfit’s unique ability to capture dual-task cost is going to make an exciting contribution to senior care and fall prevention. The company is ready to scale and the first thing we need to do is to put together a strategic plan with funding so that it can grow quickly.”

