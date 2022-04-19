SMARTfit Appoints New Member to Board of Directors
CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTfit Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Polete to its board of directors. Mr. Polete is the Chief Executive Officer of MDAmerica Group. He has spent nearly three decades in healthcare technology and administration, with extensive experience in the rehabilitative/rehabilitation service industries, involving operational, administrative and revenue cycle aspects of the business. MDAmerica is SMARTfit's dealer in New York and New Jersey.
“Given his history and experience with building medical technology companies, Jason Polete brings to our board of directors a specialized focus that we believe will significantly contribute to advancing our goals for growing the company in the medical rehabilitation and senior markets,” said Cathi Lamberti, SMARTfit's CEO and Board Chair. “We are pleased to add Jason to our board to help guide our company going forward. Jason will be focusing on corporate level guidance, introducing the company to business opportunities in the medical and retirement markets, procuring government contracts, and applying his expertise in obtaining business with Medicare.”
Mr. Polete discussed his motivation for joining the board of directors as an incoming investor. “Medicare allocates $30-$50 billion for prevention of debilitating accidents and diseases. Proper and targeted training can prevent or reduce the effects of most accidents. For example, fall prevention and balance training are critical in this regard. SMARTfit’s ability to not only identify specific needs but also to provide the appropriate training programs is unprecedented.
Medicare also requires documentation of individual progress, and the collection of data is of utmost importance. SMARTfit's technology is able to meet this stringent requirement with objective data, as opposed to subjective reporting," he said. "I am excited by the impressive capability of SMARTfit's systems to address all of these issues, and I look forward to assisting the company in navigating the approval process with Medicare and other government institutions.”
Mr. Polete has spent nearly 3 decades in the healthcare technology and administration industry and has extensive experience in the rehabilitative fields in the operational, administrative and revenue cycle aspects of the business. He has worked closely with hundreds of OT and PT providers, as well as premier rehabilitative institutions such as Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation. His knowledge of the the industry and extensive experience in assisting clients with management and development of their businesses will be advantageous to SMARTfit's growth.
Further, Mr. Polete sees the benefit of the investment opportunity in SMARTfit. He plans to take on distributorship of SMARTfit solutions in the states of New York and New Jersey. He states, “I have a very well-qualified team on the clinical side, and once I have the product in place and my staff trained, they will successfully execute on the plan. I will focus personally on corporate level support and on larger contracts as well as fund raising.”
Mr Polete will be filling a vacant seat on the board until the next annual shareholder meeting at which time he plans to run for another term.
