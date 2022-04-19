Visit Suttons Bay Ciders for a Taste of Nostalgia
Suttons Bay Ciders, located near Traverse City, Michigan, has purchased a vintage jukebox for their cider tasting room.TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suttons Bay Ciders is going retro with their newly acquired vintage 1947 Wurlitzer jukebox. Though originally, the machine played 78 rpm records, it was upgraded in the 80’s and now plays 45 rpm records.
In addition to the jukebox, Suttons Bay Ciders has purchased over 1,700 records — this cidery is certainly in no danger of running out of repertoire. Customers can choose a song from the vast music catalog, watch the jukebox select and load the record, and groove along to the sweet sounds of a bygone era.
“We even have people dancing in the tasting room!” said owner Madelynn Korzon about the effect of the jukebox.
Suttons Bay Ciders is a hard cider tasting room near Traverse City, Michigan. A family-owned business that has been in operation since 2016, Suttons Bay Ciders has made a name for itself by serving customers unique house-made ciders full of locally sourced ingredients. The Hilltop setting offers visitors an opportunity to take in their stunning location full of beautiful scenery overlooking Grand Traverse Bay.
Traverse City is well known for its many breweries and wine tasting rooms. With ciders to excite beer lovers and wine lovers alike, Suttons Bay Ciders provides an excellent alternative for gastro-tourism and agritourism enthusiasts looking to enjoy a beverage that’s light, and refreshing.
Introducing a vintage jukebox to the cider tasting room is a move that befits the mission of Suttons Bay Ciders, which, according to Korzon, is to “bring a smile to our visitors.” What could be more smile-inducing than sipping cider at a sock hop?
Next time you’re looking for something to do in Northern Michigan, take a trip to Suttons Bay Ciders to check out the new jukebox and enjoy the fun and lively atmosphere with a delicious beverage in hand.
