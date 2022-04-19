Smith Moved To Death Watch

Submit Release
NASHVILLE – In accordance with protocol, inmate Oscar Franklin Smith #136424 was moved to death watch at approximately 11:50pm last night.  Death watch is the three-day period before an execution when strict guidelines are implemented to maintain the security and control of the offender and to maintain safe and orderly operations of the prison.  During this period, the offender is placed in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber where he or she is under 24-hour observation by a team of correctional officers. 

Only those individuals who are on the offender’s official visitation list are allowed to visit the offender during the death watch period.  All visits are non-contact until the final day before the execution at which time the warden decides if the offender can have a contact visit. 

Additional information regarding death watch may be found here: https://www.tn.gov/correction/statistics-and-information/executions/death-watch.html.

