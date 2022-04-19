AmeriCrew Inc. Delivers 17% Revenue Growth
Americrew, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRU)DUMONT, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmeriCrew Inc. (OTC: ACRU) (“AmeriCrew”), a national infrastructure company focused on training and employing America’s military veteran workforce, announced a 17% increase in revenues for the full-year p ended December 31, 2021.
P. Kelley Dunne, AmeriCrew’s CEO, commented, “We are already seeing the results from our ability to train veterans and deliver them to the workforce as our legacy Wireless business produced higher revenue on a year over year basis, primarily as the result of revenues in Q4 from veterans who joined AmeriCrew after going through the training programs .” Dunne continued, “This is just the beginning of delivering on our business model of work with veterans and transitioning military to improve our nation’s infrastructure.”
AmeriCrew has established long-term partnerships with many regional military bases and workforce development districts throughout the Northeast and Midwest with plans on expanding its reach during the second half of 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
Ø Began expanding our relationship with a Fortune 500 Wireless carrier.
Ø Signed our first contract in our Fiber division with Mainstream Fiber Networks for an estimated $10,000,000 of top line revenue within the first 12 months of the partnership.
Ø Solidified workforce development and strategic staffing relationships with our first Fortune 500 customers beginning in the first half of 2022.
Ø Completed our first capital raise of $2,485,000.
About AmeriCrew, Inc.
AmeriCrew provides specialty contracting services to market participants in the telecom and clean energy industries throughout the United States. The majority of our workforce is staffed through a unique in-house training program through which we hire and train military veterans.
To learn more, visit www.AmeriCrew.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding AmeriCrew’s future results from its business model, the impact of its MSA with Mainstream and the anticipated revenue, anticipated revenue from expanding its relationship with the wireless carrier and the expected results from the solidified relationships with the two customers. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks arising from supply chain disruptions and consequent limitations on our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our independent contractors and vendors, our ability to recruit new employees, potential delays or setbacks in the performance of our obligations under the MSA, or similar difficulties with respect to Mainstream, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including new variants on the national economy, our inability to raise sufficient capital to sustain our operations and further our business goals as and when needed, the condition of the capital markets and opportunities for microcap companies, and lack of internal controls. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Registration Statement on S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 2, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Contact:
Ross DiMaggio, CFO
rdimaggio@americrew.com
609.433.6711
Ross DiMaggio
Americrew, Inc.
+1 609-433-6711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other