AmeriCrew Inc. and Mainstream Fiber Networks, LLC Announce a Multi-Year Agreement

Americrew, Inc. (OTCBB:ACRU)ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmeriCrew Inc. (OTC: ACRU) (“AmeriCrew”), a national infrastructure company focused on training and employing our nation's transitioning military and veteran workforce, signed a three-year Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Mainstream Fiber Networks, LLC (“Mainstream”). The MSA provides for AmeriCrew supporting 275 miles of fiber installation, scheduled to begin in March, 2022, with an annual projected value of $10M+ per year. Additionally, under the MSA AmeriCrew will support Mainstream’s customer acquisition and installation of broadband for up to 5,000 new customers, both residential and business, in 2022 within Mainstream’s expanding footprint in Indiana.
AmeriCrew has established long-term partnerships with regional military installations and workforce development districts throughout the region in Nashville, Indiana to support this program.
“Mainstream is an ideal company to partner with and we couldn’t be more honored to begin a long-term relationship with them, “noted P. Kelley Dunne, CEO of AmeriCrew. Mr. Dunne added, “Nothing says ‘welcome home’ better than a career and future that can last a lifetime.”
Bryan Gabriel, CEO of Mainstream stated, “We are thrilled to partner with AmeriCrew. The combination of industry expertise along with being part of providing jobs and careers to our nation’s military veterans is a win-win for everyone involved.” Mr. Gabriel added, “We look forward to working with AmeriCrew well beyond this initial commitment.”
About AmeriCrew, Inc.
AmeriCrew provides specialty contracting services to market participants in the telecom and clean energy industries throughout the United States. The majority of our workforce is staffed through a unique in-house training program through which we hire and train military veterans.
To learn more, visit www.AmeriCrew.com
About Mainstream Fiber Networks
Mainstream is Indiana’s first community-focused 100% fiber optic Internet provider. Mainstream values the economic impact of broadband and is committed to bringing this solution to areas that may otherwise be left behind.
Access to broadband directly impacts education, medical care, the job market, economic development, and sustained infrastructure for future technologies. Mainstream focuses on rural communities and how they’ve been overlooked by other larger Internet providers.
To learn more, visit: www.msfiber.net
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding AmeriCrew’s MSA with Mainstream, the projected annual value of the MSA, Mainstream’s customer base, the duration and future of AmeriCrew’s resulting relationship with Mainstream and future success. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks arising from supply chain disruptions and consequent limitations on our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our independent contractors and vendors, our ability to recruit new employees, potential delays or setbacks in the performance of our obligations under the MSA, or similar difficulties with respect to Mainstream, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including new variants on the national economy, our inability to raise sufficient capital to sustain our operations and further our business goals as and when needed, the condition of the capital markets and opportunities for microcap companies, our lack of an operating history as a combined company following our August 2021 reverse merger transaction. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Registration Statement on S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 2, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Contact:
Ross DiMaggio, CFO
rdimaggio@americrew.com
609.433.6711
