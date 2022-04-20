Industry veterans launch free carbon accounting tool to help UK companies prepare for new regulations

Bloom is on a mission to scale sustainability services with cutting-edge digital tools

Those companies that can provide detailed, authenticated, and auditable carbon accounting data will have an advantage over competitors that cannot.” — Amanda Ackerman

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Up to 85% of UK companies are unprepared for new carbon disclosure regulations, and will find themselves ill-equipped to respond to increasing demand for transparency in their emissions”, says Sebastian Foot of sustainability experts Bloom ESG. “Bloom’s new cloud-based carbon accounting software is designed to help companies of all sizes to manage these new regulations, and is free for all SMEs who are already feeling left behind.”

Amanda Ackerman, co-founder of Bloom ESG says that “for financial periods starting in April 2022 and later, large UK companies must disclose climate-related information in their annual reports, detailing their governance, strategy, risk management, and performance. Scope 3 emissions will be included in large companies’ performance statistics, which include the emissions of their suppliers and customers. Smaller companies who can provide Scope 3 emissions data to their larger customers will be at a competitive advantage to those who cannot.”

The Bloom platform was built on Ackerman and Foot’s combined 35 years experience working in energy strategy and sustainable finance. Their knowledge was central to the development of the Bloom software, which will help mid-market companies and SMEs measure their emissions, manage their decarbonisation strategies, monitor emissions across the supply chain, and be more innovative in their approach to sustainability. Bloom ESG works with companies of many different sizes, ranging from companies with thousands of employees to those with under 500.

Many UK companies are unprepared for new carbon disclosure regulations.

“We believe that this new legislation will affect 50,000 UK businesses, not just those that are mandated to make these new disclosures,” says Sebastian Foot of sustainability experts Bloom ESG. For example, the suppliers of any large UK business will now have to provide details on the carbon footprint of their goods and services, and will require sustainability data from their suppliers.

This opens a new frontier in competition. Amanda Ackerman, co-founder of Bloom ESG says, “Carbon disclosure is much more than a simple compliance exercise. Companies that have better managed their emissions and disclosed their targets are more successful. They are more efficient and more innovative, so grow both top and bottom lines; they are also better at attracting investors and employees. There’s a powerful incentive for all UK companies to step up and improve their sustainability performance management.”

