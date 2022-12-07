Bloom ESG and Climate Change Ventures Announce Solar Finance Partnership

Bloom is on a mission to scale sustainability services with cutting-edge digital tools

Bloom ESG and Climate Change Ventures announce a new partnership to offer an all-in-one solar finance solution for European businesses

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability tech experts Bloom ESG and clean tech advisory specialists Climate Change Ventures (CCV) have combined forces in a joint venture to accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar on commercial buildings. The agreement brings together the companies’ complementary expertise in renewable energy financing and deployment. Combined, the two companies identify the most appropriate and effective locations to deploy solar and match that with attractive financing solutions.

Solar power is a crucial tool for companies to cut energy costs, increase energy resistance and contribute to their net-zero targets. However, solar remains a relatively new technology for many companies, who are uncertain of the financial benefits, unfamiliar with the procurement process and lack the budget to implement viable projects.

Bloom’s solar modelling platform estimates the financial feasibility of solar projects across a client’s entire property portfolio, identifying sites that will generate the highest return on investment. Once a client is ready to deploy solar, CCV offers innovative financing arrangements, including a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA). The PPA framework enables companies to install solar panels financed by CCV, and simply pay for the electricity they generate over a 20-year period.

Amanda Ackerman, co-founder of Bloom ESG said, “The combination of Bloom’s platform and CCV’s financing skills removes two of the biggest barriers to solar: uncertainty and cost. We can demonstrate to commercial property owners the feasibility of solar at any or all their company locations. And once they have identified the most appropriate locations we can offer them affordable, long-term financing arrangements.”

Horacio Carvalho, CEO of CCV said, “We are passionate advocates of enabling businesses to achieve their net zero potential by improving their energy performance and reducing their carbon footprint. To be able to do this by identifying the most solar efficient rooftop locations and funding their installation in the most cost-effective way is a win-win for our clients and the planet”

About Climate Change Ventures

Climate Change Ventures is an integrated financial services and project development firm. It develops, advises and finances the energy transition movement with the prime objectives of supporting technologies that promote carbon abatement and bring circular economy solutions to climate change challenges. (www.ccventures.io)

About Bloom ESG

Bloom is on a mission to scale sustainability services with cutting-edge digital tools. They design and build solutions that enable companies to be smart about how they achieve their net-zero targets. (www.bloom-esg.com)