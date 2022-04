All tier restrictions are lifted at 6:00 AM on the following roadways:

• Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties; • Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties; and • Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

The 45 mph speed restrictions on these roadways for all vehicles and commercial vehicles in the right lane will remain in place.