Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,543 in the last 365 days.

7:30 AM Update: Roads Impacted by Downed Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA –  Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Bradford

• Route 1056 (Cotton Hollow Road) between Macafee Road in Litchfield Township and Battle Creek Road in Windham Township.

Columbia

• Route 3016 (Hollow Road) between Hollow Road and Route 487 (River Hill Drive) in Catawissa.

Lycoming

• (New) Route 864 between Route 87 and Simpler Hollow Road in Upper Fairfield Township. • (New) Route 3004 (Jacks Hollow Road) between Bennardi Development Road in Armstrong Township and Woodside Avenue in Duboistown. • (New) Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) between Four Mile Drive) and Barneys Drive in Loyalsock Township. • Route 287 between Route 973 in Mifflin Township and Route 184 (Beech Grove Road) in Cogan House. • Route 554 between Route 15 (Market Street) in South Williamsport and Elimsport Road in Washington Township.

Northumberland

• Route 4004 (Shikellamy Avenue) between Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township and Sunbury Road in Rush Township.

Sullivan

• Route 42 between Beaver Lake Road and Doyles Road in Davidson Township.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###

You just read:

7:30 AM Update: Roads Impacted by Downed Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.