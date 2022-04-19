MultiLingual magazine spotlights Ukrainian language history
This month MultiLingual magazine focuses on the war in Ukraine, examining how the history and evolution of the Ukrainian language informs the crisis.
Geopolitics and linguistic development, as well as language access dynamics have been intrinsically connected for all of human history.”SANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Language binds human societies together in both peacetime and wartime. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is no different.
— Marjolein Groot Nibbelink
This month, MultiLingual magazine turned its focus to the war in Ukraine, examining how the history and evolution of the Ukrainian language informs the crisis taking place there now. Written by MultiLingual reporter Andrew Warner, the article examines the many historic efforts to suppress Ukrainian language and identity by the powers surrounding it.
“Geopolitics and linguistic development, as well as language access dynamics have been intrinsically connected for all of human history,” said publisher Marjolein Groot Nibbelink. “These current events have made a global audience aware of the Ukrainian language and curious about its roots, and its ties to Russian. In this article we investigate these points, and more.”
A lengthy interview with Dr. Volodymyr Dibrova, a Harvard University professor and expert in Slavic languages, underpins the piece. Informed by his knowledge and the analysis of other experts like Ruslana Westerlund and Igor Marach, Warner explores how Ukrainian and Russian are similar yet quite different, sharing much of their lexicon but distinct enough to hamper communication.
He also examines how both imperial Russia and the Soviet Union actively suppressed the Ukrainian language in favor of Russian, yet ultimately failed in their efforts. Buoyed by a growing sense of nationalism, Ukrainians embraced their language as a unifying force, which is more than evident as war rages in the country today.
“Andrew did a terrific job with this longform piece,” said MultiLingual Editor-in-Chief Cameron Rasmusson. “It’s the centerpiece of our April issue, and we hope it serves as a useful primer on the Ukrainian language for those who may be curious about its history.”
In solidarity with the Ukrainian people, MultiLingual staff decided to have the article translated into Ukrainian. The Ukrainian-language version of the article runs alongside the English version in the magazine and online.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg for the April issue of MultiLingual magazine. The issue also includes a feature about Ukrainian language professionals attempting to work in the midst of war, a guide to international SEO, an interview with Airbnb’s Head of Localization Salvatore Giammarresi, and much more.
About MultiLingual Media:
For 37 years, MultiLingual Media has covered the language, interpretation, and localization industries, highlighting the voices, news, and developments within it. MultiLingual subscriptions include monthly delivery of the print magazine, unrestricted access to all posts, articles and news from multilingual.com.
