NPS launches Crypto in the Club, lighting up nightlife with end-to-end crypto processing

Leading commerce enabler brings crypto solution to adult entertainment venues

Crypto holders are looking for places to spend their crypto and Nationwide Payment Systems can get you set up and ready to accept payments, with no transaction limit, in one to two business days.” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Payments Systems (NPS), a leading commerce enablement provider, has launched Crypto in the Club, bringing a much-needed crypto solution to nightclubs and adult entertainment venues. Finally, club owners can say, “Cash, credit or crypto?” and meet the needs of all clientele, including those who want to pay with cryptocurrencies, according to NPS CEO and cofounder Allen Kopelman.

“Gen Z, Gen X, Gen Y, Gen A, Millennials and International consumers were high-spenders in 2020, with around $1.4 trillion dollars in spend,” Kopelman said. “They use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and they want to pay in crypto, so why not accept crypto in a way that protects the club owner’s bottom line?”

Kopelman, a serial entrepreneur and host of the popular B2B Vault podcast, observed that cryptocurrency is the perfect medium for adult clubs because it is anonymous and there are no chargebacks. But until now, there was no way for club owners to control price volatility when accepting digital currencies, he explained, which is why NPS created Crypto in the Club.

What you see is what you get

Bitcoin billionaires and other high-profile guests want to come to your club, pay $20,000 in crypto and party, Kopelman said, and we guarantee what you charge to your customer is what you receive, in U.S. dollars.

The solution is also simple to use, Kopelman explained, as easy as having patrons scan a QR code at the club that club employees can verify. This will give club owners access to crypto spenders, a whole new class of customers who like to pay their bar tabs in advance, he added.

“When you add your 10 percent service charge, it covers our small fee, so you’re basically paying nothing for the service,” Kopelman said. “The platform is a great way to accept payments from customers in their favorite ways to pay. They can choose Bitcoin, Ethereum, lite coin and Bitcoin cash at checkout, which have been the most popular options.”

Comes with free website

In addition to enabling club owners to seamlessly accept payments in cash, credit or crypto, NPS creates a fully branded, customized website for club owners and helps them advertise on other crypto sites, Kopelman stated.

We call it end to end because you get a site, marketing support and all the back office tools you need to manage the payments, including automatic billing, invoicing and ecommerce features that enable customers to order products, services and dance dollars in person or in advance, he stated. And while these services will help club owners manage increased revenue flows, rest assured they will all be US Dollars, because as a Crypto in the Club member, you will never have to take on risk or market volatility while enjoying a range of benefits.

• NO Worries about Crypto Prices going up or down

• NO Crypto trading – buying – selling knowledge needed.

• You want $10,000.00 you will get $10,000 in your bank account

• Easy to use dashboard

• Send an Invoice or have your client scan a QR code and the transaction take place in under a minute

• Crypto is converted to cash and all the “FEES” are included

• NO CHARGEBACKS!!!

Book a Demo or Sign up by visiting https://cabaretmerchant.com/.

“Leveraging crypto payments to get new customers is a huge benefit,” Kopelman said. “As we’ve mentioned on our podcast, crypto holders are looking for places to spend their crypto and we can get you set up and ready to accept payments, with no transaction limit, in one to two business days.”

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems Inc., founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, services merchants across the United States, helping businesses of all sizes and a wide variety of industries, from low to high-risk profiles. NPS and its family of brands works with several front-end processors and banks, enabling us to support a wide range of hardware, software and vertical industries. Our consultants can guide you through every facet of technology, commerce and payment processing. Visit us at https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com/and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault was founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, a serial entrepreneur who successfully bootstrapped several businesses, including Nationwide Payment Systems inc. in 2001.

Experienced in technology, finance and negotiating deals of all types, Kopelman is keenly interested in helping other business owners grow and scale. With 20 plus years of experience in merchant services, Alan shares tips on his blog at https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com/

and through his business and consulting practice. For more details on B2BVault, visit https://b2bvault.info/ .

