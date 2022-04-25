Upcoming Artist Blending “Really Heem” Lifestyle with Immersive Rap – Talented Pharoah Lotto Astounds in Latest Single
‘Big Flexer’ is rapidly becoming a cult favorite in the International R&B/Rap Scene, Thanks to Artist Pharoah Lotto’s Mind Blowing LyricismVICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailblazing artist Pharoah Lotto has been making waves in the R&B/Rap industry since he started his career at the young age of 18- and he seems to be showing no signs of stopping. In 2020, Lotto released 3 incredibly catchy singles that became instant hits, with thousands of streams on Spotify and Soundcloud. The Pharoah told us immediately after releasing the songs in 2020 he was hit with the hardest trials of his life cause him to slow down on the rap scene. This year, Lotto has set the bar even higher rebranding his image with his captivating new single, ‘Big Flexer’, which combines his ingenious Cadenced Style with his signature Rap Flow. Lotto collaborated with producer StupidBoy for this Smashing new single, and it has all the makings of a New Wave he’s creating himself. Prior to its release, Lotto shared the song with a select group of family and friends, all of whom were absolutely blown away. According to him, the secret behind his “Smooth but Turnt” music is “My Metaphors on a song mixed with the lyricism and taste I put on it”. As a talented wordsmith from an early age, Lotto ensures that his songs are more than just party bangers. Big Flexer is no exception to this, and is gathering momentum and clout internationally for this very confluence of New Hip Hop style with his masterly proper wordplay.
Part of Lotto’s inspiring career arc is his determination and vigor. According to him, he draws motivation from inside himself, which gives him the drive to put out fresh new music, year after year. He never falls short on inspiration for his music, either. He describes his journey through life as a “human video recorder” which allows him to be molded by the world around him, and keeps him constantly energized for putting out amazing music.
To learn more about Pharoah and his music, follow him on instagram. You can purchase his new single ‘Big Flexer’ on iTunes. Feel free to reach out to the artist via the email address provided for interviews and collaborations.
Pharoah Lotto is an unsigned R&B/rap artist based in California. From Compton, he moved to Victorville at a young age and started his career as a wordsmith with an unending passion for hip-hop and rap music. He grew up listening to artists of this genre, and at the age of 16, he began venturing into rap himself. He realized he had a passion for making music, and kick started his career at the age of 18, performing at close to 20 shows, and even opening shows for industry legends such as E-40, Mack 10, & Too Short. Lotto’s career has grown at an immeasurable pace since, and his latest single, Big Flexer, has all the makings of a hit song.
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/immsoolotto
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pharoah.lotto/
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/pharoahlotto
YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/user/LottooDH
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4ApAfpgp6WMR8mxJKjEuBb?si=Pixej0iDRbKbh3l4BAvxTA
SoundCloud: https://m.soundcloud.com/lottooo
Pharoah Lotto
+1 800-983-1362
Lifeaslotto@gmail.com