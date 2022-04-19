SMi Group announces the inaugural Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: The registration and the agenda are now available for the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA Conference.

USA, VIRGINIA, ARLINGTON , April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of unmanned systems in the land and air domains has grown rapidly over the last decade, and the importance of unmanned systems in the maritime domain has and will only continue to grow. In 2021 the U.S. Navy revealed their Unmanned Campaign Framework, outlining the goal to innovate and adapt new technology to build a more lethal and distributed naval force for the future.

The US is now committed to delivering a hybrid fleet that will be necessary for the Navy to meet emerging security concerns and compete and win in an era of great power competition by expanding and developing a range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), unmanned undersea vehicles (UUV), and unmanned surface vessels (USV).

For this reason, SMi Group is delighted to announce the inaugural Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA, taking place on the 28th and 29th of September 2022 in Arlington, VA. This is the latest addition to their sell-out unmanned systems events portfolio, to provide a global meeting point for leading US military leaders and allied UMS programme managers driving the development of unmanned maritime systems.

Interested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.umst-usa.com/PR1/einpresswire - register by 29th April 2022 to save $400.

The agenda has been released - featured U.S. Navy and DOD speakers include:

• [Conference Chairman] Mr Robert Iannuzzi, Director of Unmanned and Autonomous Systems Development and Integration, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD), U.S. Navy

• Rear Admiral Douglas G. Perry, Director, Undersea Warfare Division, N97, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations

• Captain Michael Brasseur, Commodore TF-59, U.S. Navy

• Captain Thomas Remmers, Unmanned Systems Strategic Team Lead, U.S. Coast Guard

• Captain Ben Van Buskirk, Director, NavalX

• Colonel Brad Green, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Branch Chief, U.S. Marine Corps

• Commander Brian Conlan, Commanding Officer, Unmanned Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 19 (VUP-19), U.S. Navy

• Dr Ayodeji Coker, Autonomy Portfolio Manager, Office of Naval Research, U.S. Navy

• Dr Jason D. Strickland, Maritime Staff Specialist, Platform & Weapons Technology, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

• Ms Dorothy Engelhardt, Director for Unmanned Systems DASN Ships, U.S. Navy

• Mr Michael Stewart, Unmanned Task Force Executive Director, U.S. Navy

The full agenda and speaker line-up can be found at: http://www.umst-usa.com/PR1/einpresswire

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA

28th – 29th September 2022

Arlington, USA

LinkedIn/Twitter: SMi Group Defence #UMSTUSA

If you believe your company may benefit from this event by introducing its solutions to leading decision makers in the sector, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.

For more information on delegate places, contact James Hitchen on:

Tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 / Email: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

--------END---------

About SMi Group:

Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.



