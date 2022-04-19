PIPM & Swiss-based Axiom Partners enter the sustainability market with relaunch of the eco-aerosol producer Airopack
Swiss-based Axiom Partners enter the sustainability market with investment. Acquisition is closely related to the business' buy & build and restructuring focus.
"With Airopack, we are establishing a foothold in the manufacturing sector, focusing primarily on sustainable products," says Guus Franke”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private company Platinum Invest B.V. (P.I.), a joint venture between PIPM and Swiss-based investment company Axiom Partners, immediately initiates the relaunch of Airopack. Due to this revitalization of Airopack, 30 out of 45 employees can remain in their positions within the company. In addition, P.I. came to agreements with suppliers and property owners. Therefore, the takeover of the high-tech factory for eco-environmental friendly dispensing systems fully suits the joint venture's buy-and-build strategy.
— Guus Franke
Airopack produces some of the world's most eco-friendly aerosols, entirely made from recyclable synthetics. They replace conventional aerosols that hold toxic gasses and use normal air instead. P.I. sees significant potential in the proven worldwide patented technology behind the product.
"As a team, we are very pleased with the thoroughness and support of P.I., so that we can continue with the production and further marketing and development of the unique Airopack packaging", Airopack CEO Roland Jonkhoff commented. "I'm delighted that we could pull through with a relaunch at the very last moment. The relaunch is great news for many of our employees."
Manufacturing sector
Airopack is PIPM and Axiom’s first joint investment in the manufacturing sector. This acquisition is closely related to the business' joint buy-and-build and restructuring focus. Together with the employees in place at Axiom, P.I. is completely focused on the relaunch. "With Airopack, we are establishing a foothold in the manufacturing sector, focusing primarily on sustainable products," says Guus Franke, Founding Partner of Axiom. "Due to a combination of historical factors, the organization was no longer financially sound. However, until recently, the factory has delivered consistently high product quality with the highest international standards enabling a relaunch under the aegis of PIPM and Axiom. Moreover, it is an ultra-modern factory with advanced machining capabilities delivered by a professional organization. Therefore, we are happy to welcome Airopack to our portfolio and offer them the opportunity to work under our wings towards a financially healthy company."
Specially founded joint venture.
Platinum Invest is a joint venture that Swiss-based Axiom Partners and PIPM founded to realize Airopacks' well-deserved relaunch. Wim Dieker, CEO of PIPM, explains: "During the bankruptcy settlement, we were under enormous time pressure to make decisions. Within a week, we looked at and assessed both the machinery and the organization, and we agreed with Axiom to join forces. In the short term, we will breathe new life into the existing suppliers and thus become a future-proof organization holder again. Expansion of sales and marketing has priority in this regard."
About Airopack
Airopack manufactures some of the most environmentally friendly dispensing systems in the world. Purely air-powered, completely transparent and sprayable at 360 degrees. As an international player in the packaging industry, Airpoack contributes to a better environment. By continuously innovating in sustainability and recyclability, Airopack is at the forefront of sustainable packaging. For more information, check out the website: www.airopack.com
About Axiom
Axiom, originally Swiss, is a fast-growing investment company. With recent acquisitions such as De Staffing Groep (DSG) and Cannock Chase, the company now has more than one billion euros in turnover. Axiom was founded based on the vision of a unique combination of individual competencies, entrepreneurship, and the ability to act quickly and decisively within its investment company. With this decisive approach and knowledge, Axiom rolls out successful buy & build strategies in, among others, the staffing, financial and sustainability sectors. Axiom expects to announce new acquisitions shortly.
