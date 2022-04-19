Impetus Technologies Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status
Company’s expert DevOps services help enterprises manage modern data platforms at scale on AWS
Impetus is proud to have achieved the AWS Competency. We will use our expertise to further help businesses drive cloud automation, shorten development cycles, enhance security, and optimize costs.”LOS GATOS, SAN FRANCISCO, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a leading software products and services company, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency for development, security, and operations (DevSecOps). This recognizes that Impetus has demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success specializing in DevSecOps, and validates the company’s ability to help enterprises manage modern data platforms on AWS.
— Shirish Bhale, Senior Director – DevOps, Impetus Technologies.
Impetus’s cutting-edge services and solutions have helped several Fortune 500 enterprises manage the entire DevOps lifecycle – including planning, building, testing, deployment, operationalization, observability, and more. In addition, the company’s DevOps 360 offering provides a holistic view of DevOps data across enterprise applications, platforms, and infrastructure, making the end-to-end monitoring process more agile and efficient.
“Impetus is extremely proud to have achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, as it validates our deep DevOps expertise and proven track record of customer success in this area,” said Shirish Bhale, Senior Director – DevOps at Impetus Technologies. “We will use our expertise to further help businesses drive cloud automation, shorten development cycles, enhance security, and optimize costs.”
AWS DevOps Competency Partners have demonstrated deep domain expertise in delivering software products that integrate security across every stage of the development and delivery lifecycles. Impetus is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with 100+ AWS certified engineers. Connect with us to learn more about how we can help you drive DevOps success with AWS.
About Impetus Technologies
Impetus is focused on enabling a unified, clear, and present view for the intelligent enterprise. For more than a decade, Impetus has been the 'Partner of Choice' for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data and analytics lifecycle by enabling data warehouse modernization, unification of data sources, self-service ETL, advanced analytics and BI consumption. The company brings together a unique mix of consulting services, technology expertise, and software products, including LeapLogic, an automated cloud transformation accelerator. To learn more, visit www.impetus.com or write to inquiry@impetus.com.
Paula Bohler
Impetus Technologies Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn