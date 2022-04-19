'All Teens Considered' Podcast Considers Perspectives on Teen Mental Health
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A COVID-induced national emergency is rampaging through schools and households across the United States: rapidly declining mental wellness among children and adolescents. The makers of reThinkit!, an intelligent mental health companion for students ten to eighteen years old, have reintroduced 'All Teens Considered,' a podcast catalyzing conversations and amplifying perspectives on mental health among teenagers and the adults who care about them.
'All Teens Considered' raises the volume on teenage voices to make mental health relatable, actionable, and completely normal. Formerly the Mental Muscle podcast, 'All Teens Considered' welcomes teens and adults to address a wide range of mental health topics such as anxiety, depression, hopelessness, mood disorders, and focus. Each episode includes an action plan for listeners to incorporate guests’ tips for living more balanced, fulfilling lives in the face of various adversities.
Recent podcast guests include Dr. Jeff Hutchinson, Austin-area pediatrician and retired US Army Colonel, on staying focused in a highly scattered world; and Sara Schley, organizational consultant, entrepreneur, and author of "BrainStorm: From Broken to Blessed on the Bipolar Spectrum" on living with a unique, bipolar brain.
'All Teens Considered' can be found at linktr.ee/allteenspod or wherever podcasts stream.
About OneSeventeen Media, PBC: OneSeventeen Media leads the charge in developing digital mental healthcare solutions for K12 schools that help educators improve outcome-based social emotional and mental health results. reThinkIt! for School™, their proven tele mental health platform, helps make students emotionally healthier. Powered by machine learning, reThinkIt! leverages its unique combination of kid-smart, chatbot-driven conversations and a real-time self-guided Emotional Digital Triage™ Assessment paired with optional access to licensed live chat therapists and certified counselors. reThinkIt! helps automate the time-intensive parts of the mental health evaluation and triage process that bog down the more important – and essential – high-touch people part.
