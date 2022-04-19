Cannabis Nurses Network Hosts Spring Intensive May 7, 2022
One Day Virtual Education Event and Nurse Speaker Showcase Exploring the Future of NursingSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Nurses Network, a professional development and education network designed exclusively for cannabis nurses, will host its 2022 Nurses Week Spring Intensive on May 7, 2022. The virtual event is open to all nurses and other medical professionals with an interest in treating their patients wisely and responsibly with cannabis.
Among the main topics to be discussed is California's SB311 which went into effect on January 1, 2022. Also known as “Ryan’s Law,” SB311 requires healthcare facilities to allow the use of medical cannabis on their premises for terminally ill patients with a valid medical cannabis card or/ recommendation from their physician. The law applies to all CA health care facilities including acute care hospitals, special hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, congregate living health facilities, or hospice providers (excluding chemical dependency recovery hospitals and state hospitals). Under this law only terminally ill patients are defined as a patient with a medical condition resulting in a prognosis of life of one year or less if the disease follows its natural course.
The event will also cover the National Nursing Guidelines for Patients Using Medical Marijuana provided by the National Council State Boards of Nursing. The discussion will cover the recommendations of the NSCBN: essential knowledge, clinical encounter considerations, medical marijuana administration considerations and ethical considerations.
In addition, the event will touch on subjects such as the principles of a medical cannabis program, respecting tribal herbal medicine and cannabis pharmacology and research.
Program organizers have also allotted time for speed networking where attendees can meet and network quickly. Unstructured time for questions and exchange of ideas is also in the program as “the Nurses Lounge.”
This event is viewed as a precursor to the (in-person and virtual) Cannabis Nurses Network Conference scheduled for September 1-2, 2022, in San Diego. During CNNC 2022, attendees will become immersed in the 6 principles of essential knowledge in alignment with national nursing guidelines for cannabis patient care. Attendees will learn and gain experience through a one-of-a-kind – educational conference and endocannabinoid system activation workshop. Exploring the human endocannabinoid system AND applying knowledge into practice is how CNNC 2022 is advancing the nursing profession and paving a path for The Future of Nursing.
About the Cannabis Nurses Network Spring Intensive
The CNN Spring Intensive is a one-day virtual event to be held on May 7, 2022. It is open to all nurses interested in building their careers by obtaining a greater knowledge of the use of cannabis to treat patients.
About Cannabis Nurses Network:
The Cannabis Nurses Network is a professional development and education network designed exclusively for cannabis nurses, with a mission to empower nurses through education, opportunity, recognition and advocacy. https://www.cannabisnursesnetwork.com
