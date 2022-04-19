The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Adventures of Bubba Bear

A Playful Cub Enjoying, Learning and Exploring New Things

“Bubba lived with his Papa Bear and his Mama Bear in a little house trimmed in brown. He had his very own room and slept in a big red bed all by himself.”—” — Charre Smith

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Charre Smith will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, The Adventures of Bubba Bear. A heartwarming and delightful children’s book about a playful cub named Bubba who loves to explore and learn new things. He begins to understand how to use his senses and how they work, where tasting, seeing, touching, hearing, and smell are to be put to work. It highlighted repetitive

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

and inventive words to let children learn to be expressive. It can help them remember the fun sounds and encourage them to invent some of their own.

“We received this book as a gift for our baby shower. I’m so glad we did! It is educational, teaches good values, and is written perfectly for children to understand. Reading is so very important to the growth and development of children. I’m very thankful that I can read a fun story to my daughter that teaches such good standards!” — Barnes & Noble Customer Review.

“Learning about senses is such an adventure for children. This book makes it fun and gives ideas we all can use. There is a website to download the song, follow Bubba Bears adventures, and has great ideas shared by parents and grandparents to make learning even more fun. I can’t wait to give this to my great-niece who should be arriving in July and see where Bubba takes her.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Charre Smith is a former public school teacher who taught flute, piano, and voice lessons for twenty-five years.

The Adventures of Bubba Bear

Written by: Charre Smith

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.