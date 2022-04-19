The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, She Belongs To The Game (1) (A Pimp's Sister)
Girls, Girls, Girls, What Happened to You! Struggles Under the Unfamiliar World
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tamba Beasley will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, She Belongs To The Game Part 1. A Pimp’s Sister. A Russian roulette classic tale about social issues, particularly to young girls. A story that will let you travel in a secret inner world of the pimping game from a young girl’s perspective, as she saw, felt, tasted, and smelled it. A rude and abusive awakening to life, a peek into what is like in the modern unfamiliar world, one of money, sex, and drugs. It will embody black literature targeted into an urban audience and well-seasoned with American culture.
It narrates the struggles of a girl who was born into street life. Not having a stable life and having been living her life transferring from one relative to another relative, she was confident to raise her rank and survive the roaring fire in society.
The author shares, “it gives an unflinching, uncensored look at her life, her environment, and her actions. It will send you on a roller-coaster of emotions; from
sadness to disgust, humor to anger, horror to delight, and keep you in suspense through the unforeseen twists and turns the story ushers.”
An Oakland native, Tamba Beasley is now living in Las Vegas, Nevada with her family. She loves writing at a very young age while being a club member, had an opportunity in a writing contest, and finished well. While in school, she continued entering a writing contest and later fell in love with mystery short novels and poetry.
