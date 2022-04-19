The LA Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Nearly Naked: International Scams and Hacks, Fictitious Love, Lies & Money

How to Prevent Yourself from A Prospect Scam or Hack!

“Swindlers have a range of age, class, race, ethnicity, and other demographics. Instead of searching for a particular physical form, be conscious of habits that could be troublesome.”—” — by Robert L. McCuiston.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robert L. McCuiston will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled, NEARLY NAKED: International Scams and Hacks, Fictitious Love, Lies & Money. An informative book about the modern invention of information technologies throughout the years and the present updates over the Super Highway, they become victims to one fraud to another. It can be relatable to all who read the book. The story of deceit, swindling, scams that the author has experienced has been given detailed input and may help keep the reader avoiding such incidents. Upon knowing it, the readers can be aware and informed on what not to do or to do.

The author shares that, “this book will teach you how to defend yourself against potential financial losses. Web fraud can be used to notify businesses who have demanded the details about your credit card or name, as they use that information to know if you're old or not. Online fraud is much of the same thing, but most specifically for corporations’ transactions transferring money to other businesses overseas by way of wire transfers. There are no such firms.”

Robert L. McCuiston is a licensed Nebraska Highway Superintendent, licensed Colorado insurance producer, expert Texas insurance adjuster, and licensed

Colorado real estate agent/commercial investor. His special interests are real estate sales and investing, commodities for futures trading for a business.

NEARLY NAKED: International Scams and Hacks, Fictitious Love, Lies & Money

Written by: Robert L. McCuiston

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book