Speed Limit Restored on Interstates 70 and 99

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on interstates in the region. 

Due to the snow storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced earlier this afternoon to 45 mph on:

  • Interstate 70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties
  • Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

