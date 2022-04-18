The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Winds of White Stone

A Riveting Sequel Story of Three Sisters Facing An Intimidating Threat

“Autumn changed the scenery from green to brown as the leaves turned first to burned gold, then brown and fell to create a crunchy carpet. lodge was quiet.”—” — George a Morrow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors George A. Morrow, Jeanette J. Morrow, and Renee Clark will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with their published book titled Winds of White Stone. A sequel to Legacy, the book continues the story of the Hutton girls and their new venture and life in the unforgiving realities of the Canadian wilderness. Three years after leaving their homes in Reno, Nevada, they faced dangerous jeopardy that could apprehend and threaten not only their family home but their very lives.

“I loved this sequel! It was awesome reading about the characters and seeing them continue life with adventures, love, overcoming obstacles - and leaning on each other. I hope George and Jean write another! I will look forward to it!” — Amazon Customer Review.

“This is the sequel to the novel Legacy by the same authors. This book is even better than the first. The story is well written and makes you fall in love with the characters. Hard to put down.” — Amazon Customer Review.

George A. Morrow, Jeannette J. Morrow, and Renee Clark are three high school friends, and they co-write 2015 the series Legacy. They published the continuation of it titled, Winds of White Stone.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

Winds of White Stone

Written by: George A. Morrow, Jeanette J. Morrow and Renee Clark

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.