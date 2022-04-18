Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Tales of Vice & Virtue

Author Amuses Us with The Collection of Stories and Poems

“Rage inhabits his heart as he pulls the knife from the counter, crinkles up the note, and vows he will save her and stop the Maniac’s sinister plan before it begins.”—”
— Matthew Hilfiker

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Matthew Hilfiker will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Tales of Vice & Virtue. An adventurous fiction book that is composed of different stories and themes like mystery novels, fantasy novels, and poems. It included a collection of stories and poems about real-life challenges. Doing works of fiction from the perspective of the author’s life, he hoped the book could bring special meaning to you as a reader and change your perspective on works of fiction.

A poem from the book titled, The Mug They Call Family:
What was once whole, stands broken,
Split apart at the seams to seemingly okay.
This Mug was rebuilt, but the cracks remain.
The patch sealed the wound but still lies the pain.

Matthew Hilfiker grew up and currently lives in Fort Myers, Florida. Matthew intends to
follow his passion for writing. His hobbies include sports, music, and spending time with
family and friends.

Tales of Vice & Virtue
Written by: Matthew Hilfiker
