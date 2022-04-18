Detectives Apprehend Suspect Wanted for Sex Crimes in Alabama

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, AZDPS detectives responded to the Winslow area after receiving an attempt to locate for a suspect wanted by police out of Mobile, Alabama. The suspect, 48-year-old Aaron McElroy, was the subject of a no-bond warrant for charges of rape and incest and was believed to be in the Winslow area.

Detectives located McElroy’s vehicle in a hotel parking lot just off of Interstate 40 in Winslow. Further investigation led detectives to locate and positively identify McElroy in a hotel room, where members of the SWAT team assisted in detaining him.

McElroy was arrested without incident and booked into the Navajo County Jail pending extradition to Alabama.