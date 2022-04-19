Cleantech stock - Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC), announces management will participate in Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas, & LD Micro Invitational XII in LA.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC)LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sola/EV stock media alert from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, just announced that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas, as well as the LD Micro Invitational XII in Los Angeles.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each conference, and is scheduled to present at the Planet Microcap conference as follows:
Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022
Date: Wednesday, May 4th, 2022
Presentation Time: 8:30 PM ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45109/
LD Micro Invitational XII
Date: Tuesday & Wednesday, June 7-8th, 2022
Location: Los Angeles, California
A live audio webcast and archive of the Planet Microcap presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on how to register, or to schedule a meeting with management at either event, please contact your conference representative.
About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.
Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
Paid News -Disclaimer/Disclosure: . Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure : this news release featuring SIRC is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp
About Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/About/
Investorideas.com is a recognized news source in the financial markets. We were one of the first retail investor sites to cover renewable energy and cleantech stocks at investorideas.com and Renewableenergystocks
Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+ +1 800 665 0411
email us here