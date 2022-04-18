The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Journey: From Shackles and Chains to the White House

Slavery and Racial Discrimination of Black Americans from the Early 1600s to the Present Time

“Some of the punishments that the slaves endured for ordinary crimes ranged from breaking of bones to whipping, iron ring around the ankle, or even being confined in the dungeon.”—” — Donald B. Armstrong.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Donald B. Armstrong will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled THE JOURNEY: From Shackles and Chains to the White House. A book of records that offers a detailed and informative account of the Black American races and their experiences from the early 1600s to the present time. Traced back from the roots of the Africans and their kidnapping incidents to bring them in the United States to be put in forced work labor and become slaves. The book highlights factual events that are not found in the history books of America’s grade schools. A truth not to be hidden and should be awakened with the knowledge of their ancestors’ actions.

In the early 16th century, approximately 12 million Africans were kidnapped, shackled, chained, and forced on a journey across the Atlantic Ocean. While in the twentieth century saw the human rights movement and wanted to have equal rights and wished to end systematic racism. A time of a change of the status quo!

Donald B. Armstrong is a married man. He is a retired veteran who witnessed several things early in his career which left him with questions about equality. His parents enlightened him to be a better person. Armstrong received an undergraduate degree from A&T State University, North Carolina, and a graduate degree from the University of Phoenix. He enjoys social gatherings with healthy food and stimulating conversations.

THE JOURNEY: From Shackles and Chains to the White House

Written by: Donald B. Armstrong

