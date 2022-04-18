Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Hidden: Nistar

A Long-Lasting Pain and Tragedy, Suffering Loss During the Wars

“Because the air around the woman’s head was filled with seagulls, winged creatures swirling around her as though she were their mother and their children, Tikvah thought, children of the air.”—”
— Batya Casper.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Batya Casper will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Hidden: Nistar. The book is a series of interconnected novellas. It shares how families throughout the rise and fall of their loved ones, the family has lost their grandparents, husbands/fathers, and even haunted memories of World War II in England. It explores the pain and uncertainty of loss through the eyes of children and other family relatives who watched their families torn apart by war.

It brings the reader into the emotional turmoil, heartbreak, and confusion that various family members feel in a time of loss.

“In Batya Casper’s book, we read the consequences of war through the eyes of young children. The impact of war and tragedy on the most vulnerable members of our society, our children, continues to haunt me long after. I finished reading the beautifully written pages of these two stories. The experiences of the children were so vividly described that I continue to think of them frequently. This book is a must-read for everyone who wishes to enrich their perspective of history. Beware - once you begin to read it, you will not be able to put it down until you finish it.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“A remarkable, heartfelt, and powerful read, author Batya Casper’s Hidden: Nistar is a must- read novel. During a time of uncertainty and loss, this kind of novel hones in on the raw emotions and feelings that take over us all when faced with losing someone truly close to us, whether it is to illness, age, or violence, in a time of war.” — Reviewed by Christina Avina, Pacific Book Review.

Hidden: Nistar
Written by: Batya Casper
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

