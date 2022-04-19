Omaha Advertising Agency Appoints Kelly Bentley to Vice President of Client Services

Kelly Bentley was promoted to Vice President of Client Services at Envoy, Inc. Envoy, Inc. Omaha-Based Advertising Agency Envoy Fresh Marketing

The seasoned leader will assist in growing Envoy, Inc. services and relationships

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoy, Inc., an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, has promoted Kelly Bentley to Vice President of Client Services. Bentley has been with the firm since 2012 and is responsible for elevating the client's products into well-loved, consumer-focused brands.

"Since joining the agency as an account coordinator in 2012, Kelly has risen through the ranks and proven herself as a team mentor, a creative thinker, and strategist and has contributed greatly to the agency's creative processes and wins through the years," said Kathy Broniecki, CEO, Envoy, Inc.

Bentley will now be responsible for strategy, oversight, and creative growth for Envoy, Inc. and Envoy Fresh. In addition, she will play a crucial role in the agency's new business efforts.

"I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to develop within such a great company. A special kind of magic is created when the right combination of tenacity, teamwork, and vision is present, and Envoy is undoubtedly a testament to this," said Bentley.

Kelly credits her promotion to her co-workers and client partners, who have trusted her to market their businesses and provided opportunities to learn and grow. She is looking forward to another decade of tackling challenges with a unique perspective and building relationships as Envoy's Vice President of Client Services. Bentley is an Oakland, Iowa native and a graduate of Iowa State University.

"Kelly's dedication to the agency has made her a vital member of our team, and her promotion is much deserved," said Penny Hatchell, President, Envoy, Inc.

About Envoy, Inc.

Envoy, Inc. is a women-owned Nebraska corporation offering full-service marketing, advertising, and public relations. Established in 1988, Envoy provides its clients with bold communications strategies to move their brands forward. Simplicity through consistent services and integrated solutions means that Envoy enjoys long-standing partnerships with agency clients. The agency's inspiration comes from creating lasting results from successful marketing. Agility and flexibility are keys to Envoy adapting to our client's changing needs while constantly innovating newer, more creative ways to get things done. Envoy's success comes from a big-picture, all-channels-inclusive way of communicating to earn the attention of all stakeholders. For more information, visit https://envoyinc.com

Contact: Kathy Broniecki, APR KathyB@envoyinc.com 402 558-0637, ext. 107

