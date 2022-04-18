The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Rocking Dog Between Door

My Biggest and Loveable Companion, Playing Along with the House, My Fur Friend!

“A dog will teach you unconditional love. If you can have that in your life, things won’t be too bad.”—” — Robert Wagner.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Loretta Adu will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Rocking Dog Between Door. A children’s book is full of colorful illustrations about a short tale of two dogs and their grappling moments over one bone when their owner had stocked plenty in the closet. The book was told from the dog owner’s perspective. The author brings to reality the exact scene in time and her

owner’s personality within a few short phrases.

According to a research study titled Understanding dog-human companionship by Michael Dotson, he said that “it shows that dog companionship is a complex, multifaceted phenomenon, in which various dog owners might possess varying levels of the different dimensions.”

Originating from Ghana, Loretta Adu and her family migrated to the United States and currently reside in the country. Adu attends Washington State University and is pursuing a degree in Human Development as she has a special interest in educating children. She teaches religious lessons on Sunday at the Free Methodist Church. Her other works or past times aside from teaching in the school, she enjoys listening to music and reading.

Rocking Dog Between Door

Written by: Loretta Adu

