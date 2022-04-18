The LA Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Rock Your Stilettos!: Revelations for Living a Successful Life

I Wear My Own Prada, Walk Into It, and Achieve My Goals!

“Similarly, women encounter a range of life experiences. Sometimes those life experiences are uncomfortable, and they bring about pain, leaving the individual feeling beaten, battered, bruised.” — by Lakeytha G. Clayton.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lakeytha G. Clayton will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Rock Your Stilettos!: Revelations for Living a Successful Life. Each human being dreams, plans, or wants to achieve success in life. However, an easy road will never be there in magic, inspiration, and guidance can make you forward and not remain stagnant. The book is an ideal guidebook to make and implement changes in your daily life. Perfect shoes, sandals, sneakers, or stilettos will be her gear to fight. In the book, stilettos can persuade you to connect, collaborate, and interact with people. Everyone encounters problems and challenges, and then you achieve your goals.

The author shares, “as I envision her, she motivates me to continue pursuing my life with purpose, passion, and persistence. I am motivated by the grit, a combination of passion and persistence, that dwells within and fuels my fire. I overflow with gratitude as I remember the many experiences that have allowed me to be the woman I have evolved into today and the woman I continue to evolve into.”

Lakeytha G. Clayton is a resident of Louisiana. She is a graduate of Northwestern State University, where she earned a degree in Social Work, and a graduate of Louisiana State University, where she earned a Master of Social Work degree. She is a licensed Clinical Social Worker, practicing in Louisiana and Texas, and she is the owner of a private therapy practice. As a result of life experiences, Clayton has recognized that as we rock our stilettos, we may look amazing on the outside, but inward gratification requires grit, dedication, and resilience.

