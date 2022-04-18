The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Releasing the Pain

Author Brings Us Words of Jesus Christ To Encourage and Heal Us

“No one escapes pain, fear, and suffering. Yet from pain can come wisdom, from fear can come courage, from suffering can come strength - if we have the virtue of resilience.”—” — — Eric Greitens.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michelle Moreno will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Releasing the Pain: The Words of Jesus Christ. Feeling exhausted, worrying about things, lowering the standard for someone’s attention, what will be the result? The book enlightens us with the words of Jesus Christ, it could bring encouragement and healing to individual souls. It helps you meditate and it will reach you to have peace, joy, happiness, and love. Worship and praising God shall guide us to solve that difficulty, a process to go through. Are you ready to receive all that God has for you to start to heal from something that happened as a child, or adulthood?

The character is a God-fearing, single mother of three wonderful young adults; who has the gifts of compassion, love, forgiveness, faithfulness, and obedience. She is a servant of God. She and her children live in a small loving community called Stamford, Texas.

Michelle Moreno described herself as a person who didn't have fancy awards, or have a well-known name, but she had a heart to share God’s word and love with those who are hurting and feel like they are alone in this world. God has given her many opportunities through her writing. Doors that God will open in the future. Her book was featured in the Christian Book Buyers Guide Spring/Easter 2021 Issue.

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.