Competitive Grants to Counties to Stabilize Ukraine-Conflict Refugees

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $5.2 million available to Counties to stabilize and support newly arriving refugees from the 2022 Ukraine-Russia Conflict.

  • Counties at their discretion may choose to subcontract grant funds to one or multiple nonprofits, Tribes, or other organizations with technical and cultural expertise with refugees
  • Assistance can include but is not limited to rent and housing needs, transportation, healthcare needs, food, clothing and other essential items or services that the County deems necessary to help stabilize refugees

(Please see attached document for more information and critical application dates – including the April 20th bidders call.)

Proposals are due: First-come first-serve after April 21 for expenses incurred in state fiscal year 2022, May 6 for 2023 expenses.

Competitive Grants to Counties to Stabilize Ukraine-Conflict Refugees

