The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, A Celebration Of Humanity
Author Shares Collection of Poems of Quests in the Standard of Society
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gordon Bostic will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled A Celebration of Humanity. A book of a collection of poems that tells with individuality, however it shares a collective story of quests that leads them to experience discrimination, rejection, friendship, loyalty, and finally acceptance. Some stories are not considered normal by society’s standards, and it needs to fit where they need to belong. In that unending adventure, many things are to be discovered and someone will lead them.
“Inspiring, enriching, and truly loving. This is truly an awesome book, and I hope that this brings joy to everyone’s hearts! I loved this book because it is empowering and deeply moving. It is empowering because it makes us realize that our differences are our superpowers. Once we realize this, we will soon understand that the judgment of others no longer matters. What we do and how we use our skills is much more important.” — Goodreads Review.
Gordon Bostic was born and raised in Virginia. He graduated from James Madison University and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Mr. Bostic worked as a computer scientist and a software engineer for most of his life. He began writing at a young age as a way of expressing his thoughts and feelings. He currently resides in Jersey Shore together with his wife.
A Celebration of Humanity
Written by: Gordon Bostic
