People Suffering from Anxious Depression have a New Treatment Option
Active Recovery TMS Announces New FDA-cleared Therapy for Anxious Depression
Over 50% of patients with depression have anxiety, yet there are few treatments for anxious depression. We hope to bring relief to these patients.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional mental health outpatient clinic Active Recovery TMS now has a treatment option for patients suffering from anxious depression. The clinic specializes in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy for treatment-resistant depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
— Y. Pritham Raj, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer Active Recovery TMS
Anxious depression is different from depression, generalized anxiety, or panic disorder. The treatment is designed for the 10-16 million patients in the US suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) who also experience severe anxiety. According to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), while many well-researched treatments are available for mental illnesses, there are few for patients with two or more conditions occurring simultaneously.
Pritham Raj, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Active Recovery TMS, shared, “Over 50% of patients with depression have anxiety, yet there are few treatments for anxious depression. We hope to bring relief to these patients who were only able to treat their depression using TMS until recently.”
TMS is a non-invasive treatment that utilizes magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons in the areas of the brain associated with anxious depression, particularly the left side of the brain. Through the course of treatment, this stimulation can result in a decrease in anxious depression symptoms. TMS is covered by most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare.
According to Dr. Raj, TMS can be an attractive option for patients who have had adverse side effects from medications. “TMS has minimal side effects, as opposed to traditional front-line treatments.”
Active Recovery TMS has six locations in Oregon and SW Washington, with four clinics in the Portland metro area as well as one clinic in Salem, OR, and another in Vancouver, WA. For more information, visit ActiveRecoveryTMS.com.
About Active Recovery TMS
Active Recovery TMS clinic seeks to provide a safe and effective FDA-cleared treatment for depression with transcranial magnetic stimulation. It is a compelling option for those who have not had success with standard depression treatments like medication and/or psychotherapy. Active Recovery TMS has been treating patients since 2017. Call 503-719-4648 or activerecoverytms.com.
