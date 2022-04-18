The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Wildfire Woodpecker's Amazing Adventure

What Will be the Faith of the Woodpecker During the Wildfire?

“Luckily, a firefighter finds me...picks this limp body up carefully...hands me to an evacuee who load this limp body into a paint bucket.”—” — Rita “Em” Emery.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rita “Em” Emery will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Wildfire Woodpecker’s Amazing Adventure. An informative children’s story about the adventure of a woodpecker who encounters a dangerous forest fire. The helpless woodpecker is fortunate to be found to receive emergency care at a wildlife center and looks forward to the day it will get well. A story taking place in a fascinating journey where every human and creature is treated with the utmost importance. Will the woodpecker be released back to its native habitat?

The author wanted to bring awareness to the dangers of forest fires through her woodpecker character, writing, “my story is dedicated to all of the firefighters who risk their lives daily putting out forest fires and yet take the time to rescue not only people but critters like me. It is also dedicated to all the humans who volunteer at wildfire centers around the world to help us critters survive after a natural disaster and return us to our natural habitats healthy.”

Rita “Em” Emery received her baccalaureate and master's degrees in education, health education, recreation, physical education, and coaching.

Wildfire Woodpecker’s Amazing Adventure

Written by: Rita “Em” Emery

