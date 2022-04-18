The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Treasure Hunt

The Heir to the Throne, and the Discovery of Prophetic Ability, Meet Anna Zigfield!

“It became clear to Anna that Katie would not let anyone stop her from getting her father, even if it meant putting her life in danger.”—” — Arminé Santourian.

Author Arminé Santourian will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Treasure Hunt. An adventure fantasy novel about Anna Zigfield, who is known by their kingdom as a princess by birth. She had learned about her ancestor King Johann, who had made her the heir to the hidden crown jewels when the monarchy's downfall in 1803. However, Anna discovered that she had

prophetic abilities and she knew the truth of all her hidden questions. By accepting her destiny, Anna becomes the target of a Shiite commander and the recipient of the love and loyalty of a handsome lawyer, Heinrick. A comrade that will be there all along her journey.

“Without giving too much away, I liked the double understanding of the title. Can’t wait for the follow-up book.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Armine Santourian is married to Hrayr and has a happy family. She was raised in Iran until the Iranian revolution when she moved to Austria. It was not until Armine moved to America when she was younger. Now, Armine enjoys sharing her passion for the word of God in her women’s life group and working hand to hand with the leaders for her women’s ministry in her church in Modesto, California.

The Treasure Hunt

Written by: Arminé Santourian

