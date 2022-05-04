A SATIRICAL TAKE ON TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN’S STAY IN AMERICA’S ONLY JEWISH PRISON
THE PRISON MINYAN by Jonathan Stone
'The Prison Minyan’ occupies terrain few others will likely explore.”NEW YORK, NY, US, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to America’s only Jewish prison . . . rugelach, blintzes, and a quest for vengeance from the highest tier of the US government.
— The New York Times Sunday Book Review
The scene is Otisville Prison in upstate New York. A crew of fraudsters, tax evaders, trigamists, and forgers discuss matters of right and wrong in a Talmudic study and prayer group, or "minyan," led by a rabbi who’s a fellow convict.
And now a new celebrity inmate is about to shatter the peace in THE PRISON MINYAN, a brilliant new social commentary by Jonathan Stone which offers up a hilarious fictionalized version of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s prison stay at Otisville.
Consider the cast of characters: Rabbi Meyerson, who embezzled from his New Jersey congregation and runs the Shabbat services; Morty Adler, a convicted trigamist; Simon Nadler, whose father survived Auschwitz only to see his son imprisoned at Otisville; and Matt Sorcher, who bunks with Otisville’s famous new inmate, and remembers him from summer camp and high school dances.
As the only prison in the federal system with a kosher deli, Otisville is the penitentiary of choice for white-collar Jewish offenders, many of whom secretly like the place. They’ve learned to game the system, so when the regime is toughened to punish a newly arrived celebrity convict who has upset the 45th president, they find devious ways to fight back.
Shadowy forces up the ante by trying to "Epstein"—i.e., assassinate—the newcomer, and visiting poetry professor Deborah Liston ends up in dire peril when she sees too much. She has helped the minyan look into their souls. Will they now step up to save her?
Jonathan Stone brings the sensibility of Saul Bellow and Philip Roth to the post-truth era in a sharply comic novel that is also wise, profound, and deeply moral.
Critics already are applauding THE PRISON MINYAN:
“There are crimes aplenty within the prison walls . . . but Stone is after something more diffuse and philosophical....“The Prison Minyan” occupies terrain few others will likely explore.”
"A puckish Philip Rothesque satire." — Publishers Weekly
"Rare is the book which is so delectable that, once you have finished it, you want immediately to read it all over again, but Jonathan Stone’s glorious The Prison Minyan is just that...The multiple moral questions…lead to a dazzling denouement in which the finest brains, who once traded in top-class duplicity for their own advancement, go from gaming the system to beating it...Stone’s dry tones, also present in his earlier, terrific novels, surely reach an apogee in this most cherishably Jewish of books." —Jewish Chronicle
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jonathan Stone has published ten crime and suspense novels, including Die Next, Days of Night, The Teller, Parting Shot, and the bestseller Moving Day. Several of his books have been optioned to Hollywood, and Moving Day is set up as a film at Lionsgate Entertainment. His short stories have appeared in Best American Mystery Stories 2016, New Haven Noir, and four Mystery Writers of America anthologies: The Mystery Box (ed. Brad Meltzer); Ice Cold: Tales of Intrigue from the Cold War (ed. Jeffery Deaver); and When a Stranger Comes to Town (ed. Michael Koryta) and Crime Hits Home (ed. SJ Rozan). Learn more at jonathanstonebooks.com.
