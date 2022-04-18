More about AG Carr and Partners Kick Off Annual Fundraiser to Benefit Georgia’s Regional Food Banks

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr, the Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of the State Bar of Georgia and the Georgia Food Bank Association today kicked off the first day of the 11th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy. This two-week virtual fundraising drive is fortified by Georgia’s legal community and benefits the state’s regional food banks. The competition has historically been timed to stock the food banks for the surge they experience during the summer when kids are out of school and eating more meals at home. This year, the Legal Food Frenzy is focused on helping the food banks respond to the unremitting increase in the number of Georgians in need of food assistance as pandemic assistance programs end and inflation increases.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia’s food banks have experienced a 30 percent increase in demand, while the number of families struggling to put food on the table has soared,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “When we read statistics that one in six children in Georgia is at risk for hunger, we recognize the ever-increasing need for the annual Legal Food Frenzy. This year, I’m challenging Georgia’s lawyers to donate the equivalent of one billable hour to help us meet our goal of raising a record $1 million for our local food banks, families and children in need.”

From April 18-29, more than 200 law firms and legal organizations – representing over 14,000 members of the legal community – will go head-to-head to see who can raise the most money for their regional food bank through online fundraising.

“Georgia’s regional food banks have been working tirelessly to help children, families, and seniors who are working to stay afloat while pandemic aid ends and inflation continues to rise,” said Danah Craft, Executive Director of the Georgia Food Bank Association. “The increased need for food assistance isn’t decreasing. We are thrilled to be celebrating eleven years of actively collaborating with the legal community, and we thank the Office of the Attorney General, State Bar of Georgia, and the YLD for continuously supporting the work of our food banks.”

Last year’s event raised a record-breaking $936,883 for Georgia’s regional food banks. With each dollar donated, the food banks can distribute eight dollars’ worth of groceries into the community on average. For every dollar raised, teams will earn four points towards their competition score. Last year, Joe S. Habachy, P.C. won the Attorney General’s Cup with the most points earned per employee, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP won the Bar President’s Award for most points earned overall.

“Year after year, I am blown away by the generosity of our State Bar members in supporting the Legal Food Frenzy,” said Elissa Haynes, President of the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia. “While we all know that lawyers love a friendly competition, it truly brings me great joy to see new firms – large and small – signing up to participate, some for the very first time. The YLD is committed to the success of this year’s Legal Food Frenzy and has once again appointed representatives for each of the regional food banks to help spread the word. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately, remain ongoing, especially for our local food banks and those who are food-insecure. Together, I am confident we can build upon last year’s success and have another record-breaking year.”

Registration for the fundraising competition is available now and will remain open throughout the event until April 29. The 2022 competition will take place April 18 – 29 and is open to the entire Georgia legal community. Those who want to participate can register and learn more at www.galegalfoodfrenzy.org. Every dollar that a team raises will directly benefit the regional food bank that serves their community. The full list of 2022 competitors is listed here. You can find more information on the awards here.