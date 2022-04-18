The LA Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Oh NO, Where Did He Go!: Understanding how children handle death and loss

Author Warming Our Hearts On How Children Shall Accept Grief When They Loss Someone They Loved

“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness but power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition.” — Washington Irving.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kay E. Thomson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Oh NO, Where Did He Go!: Understanding how children handle death and loss. An illustration book for children that takes readers through the process of losing someone they loved and special to their heart. You can encounter different emotions that a child shall show you, let it feel you, and help them cope with those things. It is a lesson of affection, love, care, and trust in the God who loves us most.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

The message of the book will directly be involved in asking for help and treasuring the teachings of God and that life goes on.

The author shares that “the book has helped children understand the assurance and joy that comes from following Jesus.”

Kay E. Thomson grew up in a religious family in New Jersey. She married Dale Thomson and had a big family. The couple spent forty-four years together serving God and teaching ministries. She has worked as a professional in the high-tech industry for seventeen years. Kay also leads The Encouragers, a group of widowed women and men who meet regularly to study God’s word and encourage one another on their journey to joy.

Macey Donley is the illustrator of the book and she is the author’s granddaughter. As a girl, Macey drew all the time, and as she got older, she dedicated more time to her love and skill for art. She has since begun studying Psychology at San Diego State University and recently received her Emergency Medical Technician certification.

Oh NO, Where Did He Go!: Understanding how children handle death and loss

Written by: Kay E. Thomson

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.