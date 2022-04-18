COCA Partners LLC Hires Director of Talent Search and Engagement
Maryland, Apr 18, 2022 – Jacquelyn Soley joins COCA Partners, LLCHANOVER, MARYLAND, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COCA Partners, LLC ("COCA"), a retained executive search consultancy, is excited to announce that Jacquelyn Soley has joined the firm as head of COCA’s sourcing and recruiting team.
Jacquelyn has over 19 years of experience in cross-functional roles encompassing recruiting, marketing, accounting, finance, risk, and resource management in the insurance, financial, environmental, and other industries. As Director of Talent Search and Engagement, Jacquelyn leads search teams to identify and engage top talent meeting the unique needs of COCA’s clients.
Jacquelyn’s flexible, consultative approach ensures the best people are united with great companies for a successful and rewarding employment relationship.
“As COCA continues to grow, the Director of Talent Search and Engagement is critical to the exceptional client and candidate experiences that COCA is known for,” said Carolyn Henn, COCA founding partner. “Most of Jacquelyn’s career has been focused on creating exceptional experiences, and we are fortunate to have her on the COCA team.”
“I am excited to join COCA who values creating positive experiences for our clients, candidates, and COCA team members. That’s important to me,” said Jacquelyn Soley. “I believe in excellence in all that I do. That’s the attitude I will bring to COCA, our clients, and candidates.”
Jacquelyn’s extensive experience working with C-level executives and other senior professionals, knowledge of search processes and strategies, and drive to deliver remarkable results are beneficial to all parties involved in the executive search process – COCA, its clients, and candidates. Jacquelyn holds a BS in Business Administration from University of Maryland.
About COCA Partners
COCA Partners’ sole focus is connecting great organizations to talented leaders. COCA identifies, engages, evaluates, presents, and places executive leaders for architecture, engineering, and construction; environmental services; finance; healthcare; information technology; nonprofit; and other organizations. Lead by experts with an advanced perspective on how retained search should be done, COCA works to ensure solid, sustainable alignment between clients and candidates with a shared focus on client value creation. The COCA team understands the implications of getting it right not just for today, but for the future.
COCA’s purpose is to help organizations effect positive change through leadership; offer candidates an incomparable experience; and provide its own employees with a diverse, inclusive, and enriching workplace. COCA supports the placement of talented leaders across multiple industries with a unique approach to executive search. To find out more about COCA’s flexible process, innovative fee structure, and unmatched guarantee, visit cocapartners.com.
