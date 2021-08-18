Launch of COCA Partners, LLC
New Retained Executive Search Consultancy Set to Disrupt Recruiting IndustryUNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COCA Partners, LLC ("COCA"), a retained executive search consultancy announced its launch today, utilizing a business model intended to disrupt the recruiting industry.
COCA’s flexible process, innovative fee structure, and unmatched guarantee are intended to set new standards in retained search. In an extremely competitive talent market, COCA supports organizations seeking to fill executive leadership roles in healthcare, IT, finance, nonprofit, and other industries.
“From the very start, we decided we wanted to do things differently,” said Carolyn Henn, COCA founding partner. “Our creative approach to retained search, along with our expertise, resources, and networks ensure we achieve exceptional results for our clients and candidates.”
“Building relationships is at our core,” said Cody Cober, COCA founding partner. “Regardless of which side of the job search you’re on, our mission is to provide clear and honest communications, set realistic expectations, and operate with an unwavering commitment to respect and equality.”
COCA’s purpose is to help organizations effect positive change through leadership; offer candidates an incomparable experience; and provide its own employees with a diverse, inclusive, and enriching workplace. COCA supports the placement of talented leaders across multiple industries with a unique approach to executive search. To find out more about COCA’s flexible process, innovative fee structure, and unmatched guarantee, visit cocapartners.com.
About COCA Partners
COCA Partners’ sole focus is connecting great organizations to talented leaders. COCA identifies, engages, evaluates, presents, and places executive leaders for healthcare, IT, finance, nonprofit, and other organizations. Lead by experts with an advanced perspective on how retained search should be done, COCA works to ensure solid, sustainable alignment between clients and candidates with a shared focus on client value creation. The COCA team understands the implications of getting it right not just for today, but for the future.
