POSTPONED: Councilmember Hans Riemer and Climate Advocates Announce Legislation to Decarbonize New Buildings through “Clean Electrification”

MARYLAND, April 18 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 18, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2022—The media event that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 12:45 p.m. with Councilmember Hans Riemer and climate advocates at the Council Office Building in Rockville has been postponed until further notice.

The press conference was scheduled to focus on new legislation being developed by Councilmember Riemer's that aims to decarbonize new buildings beginning in 2024 by requiring new construction to use 100 percent electric energy equipment.

Release ID: 22-163 Media Contact: Tommy Heyboer Categories: Hans Riemer

