NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SALT LAKE CITY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Salt Lake City, UT—The Salt Lake County Nominating Commission has selected five nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Salt Lake City, Utah. The position will replace Judge John  Baxter who will retire in July of 2022.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Yvette Donosso, J.D., attorney at law, resident of South Jordan,

• Lisa Garner, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Cottonwood Heights,

• Jonathan Jemming, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Millcreek,

• Jojo Liu, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Salt Lake City, and

• Todd Olsen, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Salt Lake City.

A comment period will be held through April 28, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected  by the Salt Lake City Mayor, Erin Mendenhall, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

