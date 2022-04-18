Missouri Attorney General Joins Coalition in Calling on Biden Admin to Reinstate Keystone XL Permit, Support American Energy Production

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and 15 other state attorneys general today sent a letter calling on President Joe Biden to reinstate the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline following reports his administration is seeking to import more oil from Canada. The coalition also called on the President to stop federal efforts to impose excessive regulations that will increase Americans’ energy costs.

“From canceling the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline to suspending authorization for transportation of liquefied natural gas via railcar, all while increasing reliance on foreign energy sources, the Biden Administration’s anti-energy policies have led to absurd prices at the pump,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “For the sake of every Missourian’s pocketbook, as well as national security, the Biden Administration must reverse their disastrous policies and take pro-active steps to unlocking American energy production and work towards energy independence.” The coalition has asked the Biden administration to stop their attempt to infuse decision-making across federal agencies with inflated “social costs of carbon,” the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s proposed regulation for new natural gas projects, and the suspension of the authorization to transport liquified natural gas by rail tank cars. Additionally, the coalition called on Biden make clear to congressional Democrats that he will veto their attempts to increase oil and gas taxes and impose costly new methane rules on energy production. “There is no end in sight to the painfully high energy costs or inflation that Americans are now enduring because of your failed policies. Stop the quiet conversations with foreign powers and oligarchs. The solutions are right here at home,” the 16-state coalition wrote in the letter. “On behalf of the citizens of our states, we demand you immediately take the actions outlined above to reverse the damage you have done and provide relief for struggling families and businesses. It’s never too late to admit your mistakes.” Biden has also requested OPEC+ (which includes Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela) to produce more oil, and his administration is now seeking to import more oil from Canada. “Your vitriolic language and vilification of the American fossil fuel industries while holding out your hand to the despotic foreign leaders whose interests directly conflict with American values has undoubtedly depressed American energy development both on- and off-shore,” Attorney General Schmitt and the coalition wrote. “In pursuit of their $15 billion trade claim against you (a cost that will be borne by American taxpayers if it succeeds), TC Energy has said it will not build the pipeline. The States took considerable measures to support TC Energy and the project—a project that would have brought jobs and economic opportunities to many of our underserved communities. Coddling your radical environmental base has led us to the current crisis.” In a February 2021 letter, multiple state attorneys general warned President Biden that Americans would suffer serious detrimental consequences, consumers would pay higher prices, and our allies would become further dependent on Russian and Middle Eastern oil. Those predictions have come true. “We hate to say we told you so,” the coalition wrote. “Just over a year later, new record high gas prices are seemingly set every day, economy-wide inflation—the highest in 40 years—is straining the budgets of American families, and European countries are unable to impose oil and gas sanctions on Russia without risking an economic recession. Instead, European countries are spending $1 billion per day on Russian oil and gas and literally funding Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in the process.” In addition to Missouri Attorney General Schmitt, attorneys general from Montana, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming also signed the letter. The letter can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/mtag-ltr-to-biden-re-kxl-energy-inflation-final.pdf?sfvrsn=342418f2_2

